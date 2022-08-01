Smiths Beach Project is presented in a full-page colour advertisement (Mail, July 27).
Smiths Beach Protect is presented in 250 words in the "Opinion" page. Load your sling, David. Imagine the beautiful visage of a screen actress.
Now add the alien parasite suddenly attached to her face. This is what we are offered when developers from another 'planet' seek to build on the beautiful sunset facing coast of where we live. See, anyone can present a fantasy for imagining.
In the case of the presentation of limited options for Smiths Beach we discover a manufactured case of two bad options. That allows the likelihood of an even better option to arise.
The whole premise of the overall sales pitch for the development will be to parasitise the unspoilt natural beauty of the place... as they despoil the natural beauty of the place.
The hubris and cognitive dissonance on display is monumental and is a key ingredient in building a monumental mistake.
A lack of human impact does not mean there is nothing there. Beauty resides on the wild, west coast of the South West corner.
The developers lack connection to this place. Their values are divergent with the nature of the place, and the people that live here.
This rare public consultation is an opportunity for the local community to help create a much better option.
One that includes our vision, values, and local community knowledge of Smiths Beach. Please balance your view with a visit to savesmithsbeach.org.
Mathew Dickerson expresses his disappointment that Australia isn't moving more quickly to a climate-friendly economy (Australia lagging behind world on electric vehicle approach, Mail, July 27).
However, the reasons for this slow uptake of renewables and electric vehicles (EVs) are pretty obvious: costs are significant and current technologies are not fit-for-purpose.
The cheapest model in Australia is the MG ES which costs $40,990 compared to its petrol-powered equivalent costing $26,490.
The batteries in this vehicle are so large that there's no room for a spare tyre and the range of 263km won't impress country drivers.
Then there's the cost of replacing the battery and the time taken to recharge the battery - every 50km of driving capacity requires an hour of charging.
The hidden issue is how will the federal government recover the $5.6 billion of fuel excise currently paid by petrol users?
Considering Australia's high level of debt, no government can afford to simply smile and write off the loss of this much income. Howsoever the government applies a tax on EVs to replace the fuel excise, it will add significantly to the cost of owning an EV.
The world really needs new and better technologies if we and the billions of people living in developing countries are going to be able to afford the luxury of a carbon-free economy.
A couple of hundred years ago the English, occupied what we now know as "Australia". Battles were fought with the local inhabitants; the country was colonised, and the lands were taken.
The European administration and culture prevailed, albeit thrust upon original inhabitants.
In short, the natives were defeated, a fact they need to accept.
Much later they were later given large tracts of land of their own, in which others often must get permission and maybe pay a fee to access it. They in turn may travel freely about wherever they fancy. They were also granted other dispensations like hunting rights to hunt otherwise protected fauna using modern weapons, that only they can do.
We are one, all Australians, Australia Day is for all those who call themselves Australians. Somehow, we ended up with two national flags which occurred without any due consultation.
The original Australians are given special considerations that cost the country financially twice as much per capita as the remaining population.
They camp in areas where white people would be moved on or arrested, they also get other law dispensations. History is being rewritten to appease First Nations people, place names are changing to Aboriginal names and local tribes receive acknowledgment of indigenous ownership - their history is taking precedence. Where will this all end?
