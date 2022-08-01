Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Our History

Yallingup Primary School students commemorated its 100 year anniversary

Updated August 1 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixty former students, a teacher, relatives and residents attended a commemoration of the centenary of Yallingup Primary School on July 23.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.