The $280 million proposed development on Smith's Beach is open for public submissions until September 8.
The Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage opened the application for consultation on July 27.
The department is calling for submissions despite the Environmental Protection Authority still conducting a full review into the application.
The development application proposes a tourist resort with a 65-room hotel and 36-platform campground, 61 houses, community facilities including a surf lifesaving club and tourist centre, and retail with food and beverage venues and a liquor store.
Vasse MP Libby Mettam said she was not "completely" against the proposal but said it should have gone through the standard planning framework.
"This is another reason why this environmentally sensitive project should not fall under the Planning and Development Amendment Bill 2020 passed in Parliament to fast-track projects and stimulate the construction industry during the pandemic.
"Following public submissions, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ruled that this proposal be reviewed. This EPA process should be completed and the outcome revealed before moving to this next stage of consultation given the significant environmental considerations of this project," she said.
"The unique environmental value of this area of coastline should not be underestimated.
"I am not completely against this proposal but this should go through the standard planning framework.
"I encourage members of the public to be a part of this community consultation process."
Department planners will be available at the Naturaliste Community Centre in Dunsborough from August 15 to 19 to answer questions about this development application and the Part 17 significant development assessment process.
Anyone interested in attending can access the registration form via https://form.jotform.com/DPLH/smiths-beach
To have your say on the project, go to https://consultation.dplh.wa.gov.au/reform-design-state-assessment/smiths-beach/
