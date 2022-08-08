Busselton swim teacher Tiffany Sweatman has been teaching aquatics to babies and young children for almost eight years.
Last month, Ms Sweatman was recognised with an AUSTSWIM award of excellence.
"It's fabulous, it's just so much fun," she said.
"You get to meet so many different types of children and families."
Ms Sweatman said the award was special, as it came from nominations from her peers and coworkers.
"I wasn't aware until I got the phone call saying I had been nominated.
"Winning was neither here nor there, it was just the fact that I had been nominated by them which was very special to me," she said.
Ms Sweatman became a swim teacher after moving from New Zealand, and needed something to fill her days while her children were at school.
However, raising her own children was entirely different to the work she does with Busselton's babies.
"You have a lot more patience for other people's children.
"I'm not very patient, but with the kids, it's completely different, you just change," Ms Sweatman said.
Babies and children are encouraged to become familiar and comfortable in the water, with activities such as splashing, blowing bubbles and putting their face into the water.
These skills become the foundations to learning swim survival as they get older.
Additionally, Ms Sweatman said it was a great bonding activity for parents and young children to do together.
Ms Sweatman lives an active lifestyle enjoying swimming outside of work, as well as keeping up with her children's sporting activities.
