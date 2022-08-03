A mental health program for children is being expanded following a successful pilot program in May and a sold-out course starting this week in Dunsborough.
Busselton non-profit Paperbark Wellness Project created the six-week program called Mind-Craft to give children anxiety management skills and coping strategies to build their confidence and self-mastery.
It is a junior version of the organisation's adult program, Hello To Me.
"It is in keeping with our early intervention and prevention approach with a strong focus on building resilience through effective and engaging child-centred activities," founder Genevieve Morrissey said.
The upcoming Mind-Craft course is for children who are currently in Year 7 in a closed group of up to eight children.
"...they learn with the same children each week, which is great for building trust, sharing new insights and supporting each other," Ms Morrissey said.
Ms Morrissey developed the course in collaboration with teacher/educator and wellness coach Karen Crutchlow and psychologist Joanne Edmond.
Places are available for the next course in Busselton, starting on August 15, which is the last one that we will run for Year 7s this year.
Ms Morrissey said in future, Paperbark Wellness Project aimed to develop the course for tween and teens.
Financial support from Lotterywest has enabled the organisation to keep the cost low for participants.
She said feedback from parents was that it created a space of "safety, trust, openness and no judgement".
Dates: Every Monday for 6 weeks, from 15 August to 19 September 2022
Time: 4.00pm to 6.00pm
Venue: The People Place, 19/21 Kent St, West Busselton, WA 6280
Facilitators: Karen Crutchlow (teacher/educator and holistic health coach) and Crystal-lee Dragicevich (positive psychology practitioner)
Cost: $65
Booking link: https://www.trybooking.com/CBHWG
Further information: Call Genevieve (0478 628 288) and visit www.facebook.com/paperbarkwellnessproject
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
