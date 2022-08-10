Settle in, you are home

Advertisement
If you have been longing to buy something special in Old Broadwater Farm, this home could maybe be the one you've been searching for. Superbly presented, this immaculate home has been lovingly designed and presents as new which needs to be seen to be appreciated.
Built in 2015, the home is charm filled and brimming with features to delight buyers of all ages, it's set in a tranquil street, close to Busselton's many amenities.
The dining and family area is all open plan, with a large modern kitchen overlooking the area. The kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry, a stone top bench, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances.
There are high-ceilings and ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning throughout, and high quality commercial vinyl through the main living areas. There is a separate theatre and lounge room, so you can watch your favourite shows in peace.
The carpeted main bedroom can comfortably fit a king-sized bed, has a walk-in-robe, modern ensuite with a vanity, shower, separate toilet and stone benchtops. There are three additional queen-sized bedrooms, two with double sliding build-in-robes and the other with a single built-in-robe.
With a large outdoor entertaining alfresco area, the garden also consists of reticulated lawns and gardens, a double auto lockup garage, all on 523 square-metres.
