Busselton cafes combine to raise money for the homeless

Community spirit was on the menu for four Busselton cafes which united to take action against homelessness
Busselton cafes Caf-fez, Drift Cafe, Kiwik Koffee Busselton and Yahava KoffeeWorks took part in the CafeSmart fundraiser to help raise money for local charities during Homelessness Week 2022.
Yahava has been involved in CafeSmart since 2016 and has helped raise about $20,000.
Branding manager Dave Bassett said the fundraiser was a chance for staff to "ditch their uniforms for anything yellow" for a serious cause.
"We are passionate about raising funds for folk who really need a hand up in our local community."
He said asking customers to match the company's donation made it a special event.
A spokesperson for the Bunbury-based The South West Refuge said donations helped the charity to buy ambulance cover, pay for taxis to appointments, secure food and petrol vouchers, as well as school uniforms.
"Your donations act like a soft cushion for our clients at the most terrifying and challenging time of their lives.
