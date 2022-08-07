Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton cafes combine to raise money for the homeless

Updated August 9 2022 - 2:54am, first published August 7 2022 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPECIAL EVENT: Yahava staff Tenille Rogers, Katice Ravi, Rachel Payne dress in yellow last year for an important cause. Picture: Supplied.

Community spirit was on the menu for four Busselton cafes which united to take action against homelessness

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.