With just 3 percent of the Tuart Forest left, the time is now to help preserve and grow it.
The Ludlow Tuart Forest Restoration Group formed in 2018, but has been able to make big strides since taking on the lease of the Ludlow Forestry Settlement from the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Attraction.
The group is in the process of restoring the settlement and use it as a place to educate people about the importance of the forest.
Committee member Evelyn Taylor said before settlement, the Tuart Forest ran from the south of Busselton to the north of Perth.
Now, the forest is only between Capel and Busselton.
The forestry settlement began in the early 1900s and was the hub of the state's timber industry.
The forestry's main office building is currently being restored and to be a resource centre and provide a window into the forest.
At the time of the forestry's closure it was its own community with 85 employees for the timber mill, forestry school, normal school, a workshop and nursery.
With the help of a Lottery West grant, the group have been able to restore the nursery by replacing the glass and it is now functional.
Ms Taylor said they planned to show visiting students the full life cycle of a tuart tree from being in the classroom, seeing a seedling in the nursery and then a fully grown tree in the forest.
She said it was so important to preserve the tuart forest because it did not grow anywhere else in the world.
To show off the work that has been done at the settlement the group are hosting a Spring in the Forest event on October 9.
Families are encouraged to attend as there will be a dress up competition for children.
Children who dress up as forest folk will be able to check out the special fairy cave in the forest and the winner of the best dressed will get the opportunity to plant a forever tree in the forever forest.
There will be plenty of activities for the children including painting and colouring in competitions.
Gardening guru Sabrina Hahn will host a QnA session on the day and there will food trucks and sausage available as well.
People will be able to learn about the history of the settlement as well as the importance of the forest through the display at the forestry office building.
The group want the community to know there is still a lot of work to do to keep the forest healthy.
The group wanted to thank the department and all members of the community who have participated in the restoration project to date.
For more information about the Spring in the Forest event, visit https://www.ludlowtuartforest.org.au/
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
