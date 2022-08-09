Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

'Urgency of the situation': Shelterbags arrive in Busselton

Updated August 9 2022 - 3:45am, first published 2:57am
SLEEPING ROUGH: Rotarian Ross Johnston with a shelterbag. Picture: Supplied.

After a long six months waiting for production and then shipping delays, 750 Shelterbags finally arrived in Fremantle on Friday and were delivered to a Busselton storage shed on Monday.

