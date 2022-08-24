Hundreds of books await

Public libraries are valued community assets, offering a breadth of knowledge and community within society. The City of Busselton Libraries have been servicing their community for the past 59 years, and have no intention of slowing down.
"Ensuring that our community has access to a range of information and resources they might not have in their homes, was a huge reason for opening. They are safe spaces that improve social and community cohesion," library services coordinator, Kerrin Hampson said.
"Our community is the reason we come to work every day. What we offer in terms of customer service, access to information and resources and engagement/events is all based around our community and their needs. We want our community to feel welcomes and supported. It's a really rewarding job."
Libraries are one of the few spaces left where you can go and just exist in your own space. There is no payment required, and no time limit, just space to discover, learn, create or attend events. They're also becoming less transactional, meaning you don't just have to go, borrow a book, and leave - there are so many events and workshops available.
As well as borrowing a physical book, a service which libraries have always provided, their services have extended over the years to include so much more.
With their eResource collection growing in pace with demand, never before have so many resources been so readily available. Thousands of free digital books, audiobooks, magazines and movies are available through the library website.
Digital Seniors is a free library initiative helping people access technology, while learning new skills on their devices. Free classes and personalised tutoring sessions with trained volunteers at both the Busselton and Dunsborough Libraries are available.
They also offer a service called Homebound, a fortnightly service which is ideal for anyone in the community that is unable to access the libraries due to age, illness, injury, physical or sensory impairment, or have carer responsibilities.
Book club sets are available, containing multiple copies of a selected title, and packaged in a carry bag. Sets can range from five to 12 copies, and can sometimes feature reading notes which are great for group discussions. There is also access to free Wifi from your own device, as well as public access computers with internet for all library card holders.
"I love that we offer a space that has no expectations, that treats all who visit with equanimity. We connect with our community with empathy, respect and a smile," Kerrin said.
Go to busseltonlibraries.com.au for more info.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
