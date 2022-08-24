Grab a glass, take a sip

Flametree believes in offering fine wines in a laidback atmosphere, and they've mastered it. Operating for the past fifteen years, Flametree prides themselves on making people feel at home and relaxed - everyone is welcome.
"There is no snobbery here; the staff are super warm and friendly, the Cellar Door has an open, Hamptons-style coastal vibe and you can pop in straight from the beach or dressed to the nines on a special tour," brand, sales, and export manager, Leah Clearwater said.
With 20 premium wines in their portfolio, they have a style to suit every palate. They expertly cover the regional heroes, with three chardonnay options to taste and four different cabernet-based wines on their list.
However, you'll also find some unique wines and varietals in the cellar door, which is always a great opportunity to take yourself on a vino-adventure. You'll encounter the likes of marsanne, malbec and a syrah-touriga blend.
Although they don't have a full-service restaurant on-site, their "Forage at Flametree" deli allows visitors to make up their own delicious platter or picnic basket to enjoy with friends over a glass of wine or two. All the products are sourced locally from southwest WA food artisans and are a great accompaniment to the wines.
Even their wine club is made to be easy for all. You can make up your own six pack or dozen, with two deliveries a year - in return you get 20 per cent off all purchases and free shipping year round.
Over the past year Flametree has also held some exciting events and locals have attended who've admitted to never having visited the cellar door before, even though its so close to Dunsborough and Busselton.
"Sometimes we take for granted the things that are right in front of us and say to ourselves, 'another day'," Leah said.
"Perhaps it's time to finally swing by and see what a beautiful venue exists so close by. It's such a convenient place to pop in and buy some amazing wine or hang out with friends on a lazy Sunday afternoon."
Local artist in residence, Heidi Emma, can occasionally been seen painting away in the front-room studio and offers painting workshops for couple, groups or corporate bookings. She also exhibits with Flametree every year for Open Studios and is looking forward to having lots of people see her work this September during the two week program.
Flametree is also pet friendly and the staff love to meet people's furry friends. They even have branded doggy treats to make sure that the pups don't miss out on a memorable experience.
To visit Flametree go to 7 Chain Avenue, Marybrook, call 08 9756 8577 or to go flametreewinescom.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
