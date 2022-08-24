Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Grab a glass, take a sip

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
August 24 2022 - 7:06am
TAKE A SIP: Flametree Wines Cellar Door is the perfect place to relax with your loved ones and enjoy quality wine, all in a great atmosphere. Photo: Supplied.

Flametree believes in offering fine wines in a laidback atmosphere, and they've mastered it. Operating for the past fifteen years, Flametree prides themselves on making people feel at home and relaxed - everyone is welcome.

