Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Sustainable and ethical

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
August 24 2022 - 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GET ETHICAL: Brands you can trust are sustainable and ethical at Desert to Ocean. Photo: Supplied.

There is a rise in socially conscious consumerism or conscious buying, whereby more Australian shoppers are being mindful of the purchases they make, supporting local, and increasing their awareness of the ethics and environmental impacts of the brands they support.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.