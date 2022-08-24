There is a rise in socially conscious consumerism or conscious buying, whereby more Australian shoppers are being mindful of the purchases they make, supporting local, and increasing their awareness of the ethics and environmental impacts of the brands they support.
Desert to Ocean are proud to be a part of this positive shift and proud to support brands that are doing such amazing work for their chosen causes, charities and communities.
"We wanted to create a shopping experience that promoted these concepts in positive, everyday ways though providing customers with options to choose beautiful, sustainable and ethically made products, at reasonable prices, locally," owner, Karen Ashcroft said.
Stemming from their love of travel, and their passion for "treading" softly on the earth (T.R.E.A.D, to travel responsibly, respect others rights, educate yourself, avoid sensitive areas, do your part), as well as their belief that small changes can make big impacts.
"We research extensively to ensure we are offering sustainable and ethical brands so that our customers can shop our curated collections with confidence," Karen said.
"In addition to this, we actively seek out and promote socially good brands so our customers can purchase a beautiful product that will not only give them joy, but that will also enrich the lives of another, benefit a community or the environment in some way, at no extra cost to the customer."
Desert to Ocean offer a range of women's and men's clothing, jewellery, bags, boots, natural skincare, beach towels, picnic rugs, gorgeous gifts, and travel and lifestyle must-haves.
"We always try and go the extra mile, listen to our customers' needs, operate with honesty and integrity and work hard to help our customers find the perfect item as we believe their purchases should spark joy and excitement in the recipient," Karen said.
"We love to give information on our brands, and the work they do so our customers can make informed choices.
"We love nothing more than to see their smiles as we elevate gift purchases to next level status with beautiful wrappings and unique touches.
"We are proud to be a locally owned and run small business that supports other local small businesses, and we are excited to be a part of the vibrant Busselton business and retail community."
They have a website which has their full range in their online shop, plus lifestyle and travel blogs, tips and tricks, product testing and more.
They showcase their new products through their Instagram and Facebook pages to keep their customers up to date.
To visit go to Shop 12 Fig Tree Lane, 55 Prince Street, Busselton or go to desertoocean.com.au
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
