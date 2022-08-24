Slurp a healthy smoothie

An inspiration for local businesses, Ellen and Dave Ebbott, owners of Joe's Dunsborough, decided to create their own business when they realised that there was a hole in the market. Now the traders of sugar and dairy free gourmet smoothies, they created their business when they wanted a healthier alternative for their kids after school.
"One of our sons has ADHD and we put him on a sugar-free, whole foods, plant-based diet many years ago to help with symptoms of his condition. It helped a lot!" Ellen said.
"We found that every day after school we wanted to go get a snack, and he wasn't able to eat or drink anything that was on offer at other cafés or shops because of the sugar or dairy content."
They started to make their own drinks at home for him and their other kids, and thoroughly enjoyed creating healthy and delicious smoothies and herbal teas. Not only were they yummy, they were also exciting to look at, and fun to make.
"Both my husband and I are passionate about health after healing our own health, and correcting our own nutrition. I, a mum of three, have lost 56kgs from drinking healthy smoothies and eating healthy and Dave has been having a healthy smoothie everyday for breakfast for 15 years," Ellen said.
"Our kids love them too! We started making them for our friends and our friend's kids and they were all hooked.
"So we decided after the pandemic to bring some joy to our community and share some of our creations."
They had been dreaming of starting Joe's for the past three years, but there were no spaces for lease in Dunsborough, until three months ago when they hit the jackpot with their location.
"We love our new shop. It has a beautiful courtyard for families to hang out after school and on weekends. It also has easy access for workers to grab their healthy lunch and go straight to work," Ellen said.
"We want our cafe to be a safe space of community, love and connection. We truly want our customers to feel our warmth and pray that they leave our friends."
So far, the team at Joe's is the Ebbott family, and their next door neighbors - Angela, their manager, and her daughters.
"Angela is a single mum, who is the hardest worker we know. We are so grateful for them," Ellen said.
As well as their sugar and dairy free smoothies, they also offer vegan smoothie bowls, and sugar free loaded teas (loaded means energised with guarana).
Joe's Dunsborough also sponsors the Dunsborough Sharks Auskick teams, the local soccer teams, and have been doing free tasting pop-ups at their local gyms.
To visit go to 6/54 Dunn Bay Road, Dunsborough.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
