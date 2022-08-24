Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Get checked by the best

August 24 2022 - 7:00am
GET CHECKED: Your skin health is very important, and it's recommended that you obtain regular skin checks. Photo: Supplied.

The Busselton Skin Cancer Clinic was established in 2012 by just one doctor. Since then the clinic has grown and now has three dedicated skin cancer doctors.

