Get checked by the best

The Busselton Skin Cancer Clinic was established in 2012 by just one doctor. Since then the clinic has grown and now has three dedicated skin cancer doctors.
Australia has an ever increasing burden of skin cancer, in fact it is our most expensive cancer due to the sheer numbers. Two out of three Western Australians will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.
Advertisement
The lifetime risk of melanoma has tripled since the early 80s, particularly in the older age groups who grew up with minimal sun protection. Skin cancer is common, but most skin cancers are curable if detected and treated early.
The doctors at the clinic use specialised equipment to detect skin cancer. A dermatoscope, or skin microscope, is used to look for early signs.
The mortality, or risk of dying from skin cancer, is starting to decline in Australia, thanks to earlier detection and new therapies.- Busselton Skin Cancer Clinic
If a person has multiple moles they will be photographed with an imaging system to create a body map. The images will be stored and used for future comparison so that any changes or new moles can easily be detected.
Most cancers can be treated by simple excision, although sometimes a skin flap or graft is required. Some superficial skin cancers can be treated with a cream or liquid nitrogen. Large areas of sun damage can also be treated with creams.
The doctors can discuss the treatment options that are available. Most procedures are done on the premises at the clinic with only a few exceptions being sent to Perth. Sometimes a harmless mole may be unsightly or annoying and can simply be removed with a radio frequency device which does not involve stitches.
Research shows that primary prevention of skin cancer, that is sun screen and slip slop slap, saves more money than early detection, so good practical advice on sun protection, as well as ensuring that you get an adequate dose of vitamin D, are all part of a skin cancer check.
Working as a skin cancer doctor is challenging and rewarding.
The mortality, or risk of dying from skin cancer, is starting to decline in Australia, thanks to earlier detection and new therapies. Being part of this ever changing landscape is why we love our work.
To visit the clinic go to 49 Peel Terrace, Busselton, or call 08 9752 1555.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.