Busselton, Broome top performers for house price growth

Busselton and Broome were the top performing regional centres for median house sale price growth during the last three months.
reiwa.com data shows Broome's median house sale price lifted 4.7 per cent to $649,000 during the June quarter, while Busselton's median increased 4.5 per cent to $610,000.
REIWA deputy president Joe White said regional Western Australia was tracking well, with Broome and Busselton recording the strongest price growth during the quarter.
"In Busselton, a key demographic driving growth are families seeking a regional sense of community without having to sacrifice amenities, due to the range of schools, sporting clubs, local hospital and affordable housing options in the region," Mr White said.
"There is also the FIFO factor, with three companies now flying workers directly out of the Busselton Margaret River Airport. This is making it much easier for FIFO workers and their families to live in the South West."
While Broome and Busselton were the standouts, a total of eight regional centres recorded median house sale price growth during the quarter.
Bunbury's median house sale price lifted 0.3 per cent to $400,000 during the quarter
Additionally, all nine regional centres experienced median house sale price growth on an annual basis.
"Regional WA has been a beneficiary of the state's strong economy, jobs market and growing population, with solid market conditions prevailing throughout the June 2022 quarter," Mr White said.
WA Premier Mark McGowan recently attributed the state's affordable housing environment as a key reason for why there was a record level of interstate migration into WA between 2020 and 2021.
"What makes our state so attractive compared to others is that we have the highest average salary and the lowest average mortgage," Mr McGowan told reporters.
Mr White said REIWA agreed with Mr McGowan that Western Australians were the best placed in the country to manage the costs associated with interest rate rises.
his, combined with the ongoing housing shortage, is why we expect buyer demand to remain high and prices across regional WA to continue to grow," Mr White said.
