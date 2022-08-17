Central beachside location

Advertisement
This is the pinnacle of coastal living. Superb beachside location, close to town and just a short stroll to the pristine waters of Geographe Bay ensuring your summer days here are all about enjoying the beachside lifestyle.
Wander down to the beach, launch the kayak or take in a beautiful sunset. Set in this popular Busselton location is this four bedroom home on a spacious 809sqm of land.
This character home features hardwood floors throughout, a country styled kitchen, breakfast bar, lounge, dining area, separate activity area that leads out to the north facing undercover deck ideal for entertaining. There is ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning, LED lights throughout, bore, reticulated lawns, large powered shed and shady front and rear backyards.
Within a short drive or walk are boutique shops and cafes, or head down and take in the newly developed Busselton jetty foreshore offering beachside dining, brewery, coffee and the most breath-taking scenery of the bay, all again mere moments from your front door.
It's all about lifestyle in the stunning southwest of Western Australia, so why not make the move with this gorgeous home which is just waiting to be moved into.
The owners have enjoyed every minute staying here.
