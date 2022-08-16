Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Capecare recognise Brenda Drummond for 40 years service

August 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four decades of loyalty and dedication has seen Capecare worker Brenda Drummond honoured at the organisation's latest presentation night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.