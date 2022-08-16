Four decades of loyalty and dedication has seen Capecare worker Brenda Drummond honoured at the organisation's latest presentation night.
Capecare chief executive officer Jo Penman said Ms Drummond had given love and care to residents every day with an "infectiously enthusiastic positive attitude".
Advertisement
"She is a caring, hardworking team member always willing to help others, and loved by staff, residents, volunteers and the entire Capecare community," Ms Penman said.
Other staff members were rewarded on the night, including Sue Ecreg who received the Capecare Way achievement award.
Ms Penman described Ms Ecreg as simply indispensable to Capecare.
"She is a quiet achiever, getting on with the dedicated job of providing beautiful clinical care to Capecare residents," she said.
Described as a "jack of all trades", staff member Liza Hellstrom also went away with an achievement award.
"Liza is a member of the Community services team who is a jack of all trades, willing to help wherever needed, and like Sue, Liza is widely loved and respected by her colleagues and clients and known for her hard work and willingness to do whatever is needed," Ms Penman said.
The organisation's service award went to Christine Hope.
Capecare's graduating trainees from South Regional TAFE's Certificate III Individual Support (Ageing), were also acknowledged.
Awards were presented to attendees including Travis Dean, Lily Meyer, Jody Wilder and Joanne Spillman.
They are now qualified carers having received entry level qualification that provides foundation skills and knowledge to become a direct care/support worker.
Long time serving employees were honoured including Sue Coverley who has worked in the hospitality area of Capecare for 25 years.
Valerie Chadd was recognised for 15 years of service, Susan Francis was recognised for 10 years as well as Katherine Sharpe and Joanne Allison.
Carol Little was recognised for five years of service.
Awards were presented by Capecare Chair Martha Ryan and boardmember Yvonne Robinson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.