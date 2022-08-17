West Aussies fall behind in changing over their undies

West Aussies fall behind in changing over their undies

This is branded content for DailyJocks.

Recent data has revealed that Western Australians are among the least likely Aussies to purchase new pairs of underwear.



A new study by underwear and lifestyle brand DailyJocks has lifted the lid on customers' purchasing habits from each Australian state, indicating that WA is falling behind the rest of the country.



According to DailyJocks' findings, Western Australians purchase new underwear every 106 days, trailing behind the national average of every 86 days. As it turns out, WA is second only to the Northern Territory in buying new underwear the least often.



With DailyJocks finding that Territorians buy underwear every 131 days, it seems both the NT and WA could take a cue from their interstate counterparts.



Tasmanians purchase underwear from DailyJocks the most often at every 50 days, followed by South Australia, Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales at every 65, 80, 90 and 92 days, respectively.



Despite some of these results, Australia as a whole is second only to Italy when it comes to regularly replacing undies. Of all the countries surveyed, it is actually Spain that buys fresh underwear the least frequently, with Spaniards only adding to their collection every 174 days.



What's more, it seems our mates across the ditch in New Zealand could also lift their game, as they only make a new purchase every 117 days.



But just how regularly should we be replacing our underwear anyway? According to Philip M. Tierno, professor of microbiology and pathology at New York University, there's nothing unhygienic about holding on to your (regularly washed) underwear.



"As long as you're washing and disinfecting your underwear, and they're mechanically functional, with no holes, and they're not soiled, you can keep those," Tierno told Refinery29 last year.



"When they become frayed or the elastic stops working, you'll know to replace them."



Tierno continued on to explain that most bacteria will be destroyed after a wash, saying: "Washing machines may not kill all the organisms, but there's another phenomenon, the inoculum effect, which means it takes a certain amount of organisms to cause and infection."



He continued: "Your machine won't leave behind enough microbes to create a problem for you."



Meanwhile, OB/GYN Dr Taraneh Nazem told Well + Good that underwear collections should be updated around twice a year.



"In general, despite adequate and frequent washing of your garments, you should refresh your collection approximately every six months to avoid excessive bacteria build-up," said Nazem.



But how frequently each state buys a new pair of 'reg grundies' isn't the only eyebrow-raising stat from DailyJocks' study, which involved collecting data from their underwear subscription and sales over a three-year period.



The company also found that briefs are the most popular type of underwear across the country, with four out of seven states and territories buying them more than any other style.



However, it seems Victorians aren't afraid to embrace their kinky side, as they buy more jockstraps than other states.

