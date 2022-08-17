I look at our WA Parliament where decisions are made daily affecting the welfare, health, education, lifestyle, and often the very lives themselves of WA citizens and expect to find understanding, empathy, and concern. Instead I find apathy, disdain, arrogance, and basically a disconnection from the people our parliamentarians have sworn to serve. This has now been strikingly demonstrated by Minister Sue Ellery who appears stone deaf to the cries of our vulnerable or fragile schoolgoers by deliberately blocking a petition on their behalf appealing simply for an inquiry demonstrating that their welfare is being properly and adequately protected in accordance with agreed Schools Suicide and Self-Harm Guidelines. There is now adequate evidence available showing that there is sadly widespread failure in their administration and application across many WA schools and colleges which have been partially instrumental, albeit unintentionally, in some tragic outcomes. Instead of jumping at the opportunity to audit and tighten a system which is designed to save young lives, what does Minister Ellery do? Opposes and blocks the e-petition respectfully signed by 823 WA ciizens raising their voices on behalf of those less able to do so. It begs the questions; firstly, who exactly does Minister Ellery serve if not the people who elected her? Secondly, where are her priorities when it comes to protecting young, fragile, and vulnerable lives? And, why is she deliberately blocking a legitimate audit of WA schools' implementation of suicide guidelines?

