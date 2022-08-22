Fourteen year old Isabella Bidesi is the latest athlete to take out the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star of the Year.
Bidesi was recognised for her talent in athletics with her favourite event being the 800m run.
Advertisement
The teenager is now third in Australia and first in WA for her age after winning a bronze medal in the 800m in the under 16 National Track and Field Championship in Sydney earlier this year.
Bidesi's success continues as she was selected to be part of a talent program by Athletics Australia which is a high performance pathway and managed by WA Institute of Sport.
As a result Bidesi now travels to Perth for coaching sessions at the WA Institute of Sport.
In July Bidesi also qualified for the School Sport WA Cross Country Team which is travelling to Adelaide for the National Cross Country championships.
There is no doubt that Bidesi's commitment and passion for athletics keeps her busy.
She said she plays hockey twice a week and does a strength class in the winter season and then surf lifesaving in the summer.
The cross-country season has almost finished and so at the moment she is only doing a few runs a week. but she competes in local races as much as possible.
Just last week Bidesi competed in the SSWA South West Cross Country Championships and won the year 9 event as well as her team taking out the 4x1km relay.
The Bunbury 3 Water Running event is coming up and Bidesi is looking forward to competing in the race.
Bidesi said wearing the Australian colours and competing on an international level was on her wish list for the future.
"I would also like to have a full time running coach in the future and achieve selection for a USA university running scholarship to a Tier 1 university," she said.
Despite Bidesi's talent and recent successes, she was still surprised to take out the Rising Sports Star of Year award, ahead of 11 other contenders.
Being crowned the Busselton Frieght Rising Sport Star of the Year means Bidesi received $2000 to go towards her sporting efforts.
Bidesi said the prize money would assist her travel to Perth and hopefully travel with the All Schools Track and Field state team to Adelaide in December and then Athletics West state track and field team in March.
"I'm hoping to reach the World Junior qualifying time this athletics season and also aim to reach selection for the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023 to be held in Trinidad and Tobago," she said.
"It would be a great honour to represent Australia at an international level and the prize money will assist with all these pursuits."
Bidesi wasn't the only athlete to take an award at the annual event on August 15.
Advertisement
Swimmer Scarlett Riddle was runner-up rising star and Chloe Collis took out the encouragement award for her sport of BMX, motorcross and MTB.
Basketballer Josh Sutherland took out the City of Busselton - Community Sports Award as well.
For more than 13 years, the Busselton Freight Services has supported a community representative committee to offer a monthly prize to a young person who is a rising star in their chosen sport.
The awards encourage young people in the City of Busselton boundaries to break down barriers of being a regional athlete and help them compete at the same level as metropolitan peers.
Bidesi said it was great to have sponsors and businesses invest in local athletes and help them with their sporting dreams.
"Also thank you to the City of Busselton for supporting me with grants throughout the year, it all helps and is appreciated," she said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.