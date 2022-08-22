Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton Freight Rising Sport Star of the Year goes to Isabella Bidesi

By Jemillah Dawson
Updated August 23 2022 - 1:31am, first published August 22 2022 - 1:00am
Fourteen year old Isabella Bidesi is the latest athlete to take out the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star of the Year.

