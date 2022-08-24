Local sensory experience

If you're wanting an experience for both the eyes and the taste-buds, then look no further than The Studio Gallery and Bistro.
An art gallery and restaurant in Yallingup, the business first opened its doors 12 years ago to the community, and it has been a favourite spot for both tourists and locals ever since.
Situated in a beautiful bush garden setting, the Studio Gallery is an open, light-filled, contemporary exhibition space representing leading Australian artists and artisans. The gallery is set alongside the licensed, award-winning Studio Bistro.
The Gallery's stable of artists includes well known and collectable local artists Douglas Kirsop, Kay Gibson, Paula Wiegmink, Mary-Lynne Stratton, Cate Edwards, Sue Smorthwaite, Dorothy Davies and sculptor Mark Grey-Smith.
Beautiful Corten steel garden sculptures by local sculptor Wayne Smith are proudly displayed and for sale in the garden.
Over recent years owners Steve and Sandy Tippett along with head chef Michael Stock, have created a casual fine dining style with a modern Australian edge.
Utilising the finest local, seasonal produce, and seafood from West Australia's pristine waters, they have created a taste of what the region has to offer.
It's the place to enjoy a long leisurely lunch on the decking, discovering and tasting a variety of flavours from the chef's menu. The space is optimally designed to share in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Their current exhibition is Douglas Kirsop with 'North West Influences' which will be running in the gallery until August 31. Bronwen Newbury will be displaying her Solo Exhibition from September 22 to October 9.
An intimate gallery and bistro, they are proud of their wonderful team, who make every visitor feel welcome and valued.
"Since our last visit it has a new chef and the food has risen in stature and standard. If you're travelling to the Margaret River wine region, put Studio Bistro on your list," their customer, Rob said.
To visit the Studio Gallery and Bistro, go to 7 Marrinup Drive, Yallingup.
