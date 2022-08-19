Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton Jetty In choose Perkins to build it's Jetty Village

Updated August 19 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top choice: Busselton Jetty Inc board members with Perkins builders. Picture: supplied.

South West builder Perkins has been appointed to construct the end of Busselton Jetty Village incorporating a new Marine Discovery Centre, Ocean Café and bathroom amenities for divers, snorkellers and swimmers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.