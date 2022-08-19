South West builder Perkins has been appointed to construct the end of Busselton Jetty Village incorporating a new Marine Discovery Centre, Ocean Café and bathroom amenities for divers, snorkellers and swimmers.
Busselton Jetty Inc has $24m in Federal and State Government funding to activate the space at the end of the Jetty, including a new platform, glass bottom semi-submersible boat and underwater sculptures forming a new artificial reef trail.
Busselton Jetty Inc Chair Barry House said the organisation was pleased to announce a local builder would be carrying out the new works.
"Over the past six years, customers have told us they want more to see and do at the end of the Jetty so we went looking for a local partner who could deliver outcomes locally during construction and after," he said.
"Just as the Jetty is an award-winning company, Perkins is an award winning company that strives for excellence and is committed to leaving a legacy from work it is proud of."
Perkins managing director Dan Perkins said the Busselton Jetty Project was an exciting addition to Perkins extensive portfolio of projects throughout the South West, including the Busselton and Capes region.
"It's uniqueness and specific challenges have engaged and excited our team, as opportunities out of the normal do, and this build very much fits that category," he said.
"This project will become a fantastic tourism drawcard to our magnificent South West. Perkins look forward to working closely with the very experienced BJI team and the broader group of contributors to the project, many of whom are local residents and businesses, to bring this highly anticipated project to fruition.
"We anticipate many exciting moments and potentially progress photos to share over the next 12 months."
