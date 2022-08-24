Buy or hire for your baby

After moving to Busselton in 2016, Jo and Brad McLean quickly realised there were limited places for local families and parents-to-be to shop for baby items within the region.
They wanted to provide south west families with a local destination where they could access a range of quality baby products and professional advice. In 2017, they opened Buy For Baby in Busselton, a one stop shop for all your babies needs.
"Often with first time parents, baby shopping can be overwhelming or daunting," owner, Jo said.
"Being able to help navigate what baby items they really need, and which are valued by local families and their friends means our customers leave our store feeling safe and reassured by making the experience fun and easy."
They stock prams, car seats, nursery furniture, baby carriers, baby monitors, essentials for feeding, bathing, playing, sleeping, and gift items. They also offer restraint checks, car seat and capsule fittings, and offer a professional cleaning service for hard to clean items such as prams or car seats.
Buy For Baby are also the only baby store in WA, and one of few around Australia, to offer both hire and buy options all under one roof.
"This provides our customers with the choice to suit their individual budget and lifestyle," Jo said.
"For example, a cost-effective option for new parents is to hire a baby capsule, bassinet and baby rocker for the first six months. Whereas a pram, car seat and cot will be more cost effective to purchase given they will use them for longer term."
They also provide their customers with a six month lay-by if needed, which is longer than most other baby stores in Australia.
When it comes to your child's safety, the team at Buy For Baby believe that there's nothing more important then feeling secure with the products that you buy.
"Health and safety is paramount to our business. We have carefully selected brands which meet Australian safety standards, and recommended by relevant associations such as SIDS and WALFA," Jo said.
"We have a full time qualified restraint fitter - Brad - on site to provide professional service and advice regarding your child's car seat safety.
"Statistics in Australia show more than 70 per cent of car seats are either fitted or used incorrectly. Have peace of mind by talking with our restraint fitter who can advise on the most suitable car seat for your child, or have your existing seat safety checked and refitted if needed."
Brad is also on the 'Road Wise committee' for the South West region representing car seat safety. He is passionate about keeping local children safe. They are also the only restraint fitter for the Margaret River region.
"Being local also provides us the opportunity to get involved with other groups and businesses to spread the word about important issues that impact parents and families," Jo said.
"These include Man with a Pram - The Man Walk, a local group targeting fathers who may struggle with mental health issues, which is coming up this September.
"By shopping local, you're helping put money back into the community so small businesses can survive and thrive. It then enables more products and services to be offered to locals going forward."
The store will be celebrating their fifth birthday in November, so keep an eye on their social media for any surprises.
Go to their website busselton.buyforbaby.com.au or visit them at 57 Cook St, Busselton.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
