Opportunity in Busselton

First National Real Estate Busselton is pleased to say 60 Adelaide Street, Busselton is for sale.
When location matters, this opportunity should not be overlooked.
This property is situated in a tree-lined pocket of Adelaide Street between Cammilleri and Brown Street.
It's only approximately 400 metres from the iconic Busselton Jetty and multi-million dollar foreshore redevelopment.
Imagine coming home after a long day of work and being able to walk to such a stunning part of the region. Luxury lifestyle is right on your doorstep.
The existing home includes numerous character features in line with the c1960s era of construction, including high ceilings, areas of polished timber flooring, and decorative ceiling features.
The property is zoned Regional Centre RAC3, which provides for medium to high-density residential development including mixed-use residential and commercial development over multiple levels.
With the extensive development and projects currently under construction with the Busselton CBD development sites are becoming scarce and harder to get hold of.
Please note some repair works are required to the house, with the property to be sold as is.
