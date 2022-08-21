Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

A 35-year-old male driver died in a car crash near Nannup

Updated August 21 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Police generic, crime scene, police tape

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating an incident that occurred in Cundinup, near Nannup, on Saturday 20 August 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.