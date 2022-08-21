Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating an incident that occurred in Cundinup, near Nannup, on Saturday 20 August 2022.
Around 5:45pm, a silver Mazda 323 hatchback was driving north on Cundinup Road South when it left the road and struck a tree.
Advertisement
The 35-year-old male driver of the vehicle died from his injuries at the scene.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/cundinupfatal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.