Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
What's on

CinefestOz and IndigifestOz host Community Day festival

Updated August 22 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special guest: Artist, writer and director Meyne Wyatt. Pictures: Supplied.

As part of the 15th annual CinefestOz film festival, Origins Market in Busselton will host a free Community Day on August 27.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.