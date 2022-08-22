Students from Cape Naturaliste College will screen their short Acknowledgement to Country film

Indigenous Retrospective Film Guest Meyne Wyatt Q&A - To honour and celebrate their contribution to the Australian screen industry.

Free Indigenous short films

Free screening of The Third Space, the story of fair-skinned Noongar girl, Meeka Rees, who struggles to fit into an Aboriginal world despite her grandmother being a prominent Aboriginal artist, Sandra Hill. She goes on a personal journey with her family to understand how an ideology, based on skin-colour, underpinned the Stolen Generations policies and continues to impact on her family's ability to identify and connect with their Aboriginality today.

The Struggling Kings will perform throughout the day - brothers from the Kimberley region of Western Australia and winners of the WA Music Industry's 'Best Indigenous Act for 2019' - they use their Indigenous roots to draw out new creative blends of rock, blues and acoustic tunes. Their short film, Struggling Songlines will also be screened.