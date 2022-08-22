As part of the 15th annual CinefestOz film festival, Origins Market in Busselton will host a free Community Day on August 27.
Supported by LotteryWest and the City of Busselton, the day will begin with a Welcome to Country and an introduction to Reclaim the Void - an indigenous art project by resident artist Elisha that symbolically 'seals' the mining holes left all over country by creating a Rag-Rug artwork expressing the story of country.
"The art project carries the desire for healing country, healing community, and healing ourselves and will be worked on with the community for the duration of the festival" CinefestOZ community manager Gabrielle Whirlegde said.
Also joining the Community Day is award winning actor, writer, director and artist from Mystery Road Meyne Wyatt as the Indigenous Retrospective special guest.
Ms Whirledge encouraged CinefestOZ audiences, both visiting and local to head down and immerse themselves into the special event.
"This event celebrates our Indiginous culture and filmmaking and connects the Community and CinefestOZ," she said.
"It's a great day out for local people and visitors to the region - engaging with ABoriginal culture, learning about film and browsing the market stalls."
Community Day highlights include:
