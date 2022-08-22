Geographe Seasides headed to Bunbury United for a league match following three wins in the past three weeks.
Short on players, Geographe started with 10 men (one short) and put together a heroic effort on the day.
Possession was hard to get a hold of, but Geographe were well structured and took their opportunities as they fell.
Scoring was opened by Euan McFadyen as a switch from Ben Polkinghorne was taken down and finished sweetly.
Geographe then missed a penalty shortly after but was made up for as Polkinghorne got the second.
Geographe then slipped up on a corner and had a goal pegged back as Bunbury coolly finished from the set play.
Geographe continued to look strong on the break through the midfield and Jack Sweatman with Andrew Turcato up front also holding the ball well.
A mirror image of the first goal saw McFadyen get the third for the team to go into the half 3-1.
The second half saw a red card given to Geographe, to go down to nine men, two down from typical starting numbers which left them 30 minutes to defend for their lives.
Chris Turner, Richard Atkins, and Josh Nicholls held strong in the back with Cam Woodcoe-Bryant having his goal hounded on but no real threat.
Geographe cracked with three minutes to spare with Bunbury getting it back to 3-2 but were able to hold for the remainder of the game, with 10 lads coming off exhausted and sore but stoked with the win.
The three points, 'Oban Group' Player of the day was goalkeeper Cameron Woodcoe-Bryant after a gallant effort in goals to keep Geographe in the game.
