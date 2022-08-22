Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Easy Build, Perkins Builders win in 2022 Master Builders-Bankwest Building Excellence Awards for Cape Care Armstrong Village Dunsborough and Australind Road, Leschenault

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home by Easy Build represents a modern way of living combined with the natural bush surrounds. Picture: Supplied.

A Dunsborough care facility and a Leschenault home have taken out the top prizes in the 2022 Master Builders-Bankwest Building Excellence Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.