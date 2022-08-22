A Dunsborough care facility and a Leschenault home have taken out the top prizes in the 2022 Master Builders-Bankwest Building Excellence Awards.
Perkins Builders took home the award for Best Regional Project South West Region for a residential care facility project.
Advertisement
Cape Care Armstrong Village Dunsborough is the first residential care facility for the Dunsborough community.
Innovative design and technology create a vibrant community hub, in harmony with the natural environment.
The 80-bed residential care facility includes a dementia ward and 21 apartments plus facilities including meeting rooms, a theatre room, hairdresser/beautician, doctor's room and allied health.
Easybuild WA took the award for Best Country Home South West.
The spacious home on Australind Road, Leschenault was created to maximize living and entertainment on a private bush block located near the picturesque Leschenault Peninsula Conservation Park.
The home represents a modern way of living combined with the natural bush surrounds.
Highlights include a Donnybrook Stone feature fireplace, 288sqm polished salt and pepper concrete floors, custom concrete bench top and basins, 12m pool with exposed aggregate and smart wiring.
Judge Sam Karamfiles said he was impressed by the high calibre of entries in a uniquely difficult year.
"South West builders take great pride in producing quality, seeing the entries this year made that clear," Mr Karamfiles said.
"The judges were impressed by the projects that were entered in this years' awards, especially during a challenging time. The results showcased the ability to bring the best out from all their subcontractors and suppliers and produce the workmanship everyone is proud of."
Master Builders executive director John Gelavis said he was pleased with the entries in the 2022 regional awards after coming out of a difficult two years.
"During such unprecedented times, we were pleased to see our regional members continuing to deliver excellence in their work for excellence," Mr Gelavis said.
The awards were held on August 20 in Bunbury at Quality Hotel Lighthouse.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.