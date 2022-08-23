Melbourne cup carnival preview

Melbourne cup carnival preview

This article is in partnership with Ladbrokes.



The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival includes four days of racing at Flemington Racecourse. It takes place during the more giant Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival.



Each day offers high-quality racing for spectators and punters, but the Melbourne Cup on Day 2 of the Melbourne Cup Carnival is what attracts punters from all over the globe. Read to learn more about the Melbourne Cup Carnival Preview from Ladbrokes.

Victoria Derby Day

The 2022 Victoria Derby Day, the first day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, is usually held on Saturday before Melbourne Cup Day.



The Penfolds Victoria Derby is the highlight race. It is a Group 1 race for three-year-olds with set weights. It has a run of over 2500m, and its value is $3 million.



Victoria Derby Day is Australia's only race day with a complete group race program. This includes two other Group 1 races: The Coolmore Stud Stakes and the Empire Rose Stakes (formerly the Myer Classic).

Victoria Derby Day is commonly known as "The Day for Racing Purists" and is widely considered the most important day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. It is no surprise that Victoria Derby Day has three Group 1 events. Victoria Derby Day is not only about horse racing. It also hosts the Fashions on the Field contest, which sets race wear standards.

On Victoria Derby Day, traditional dress is black and white for the women. Men wear a morning suit with pin-striped pants and a peacock vest. The official flower of Victoria Derby Day will be the cornflower. Wide varieties will be available at Flemington Racecourse that day.

Rosehill Gardens Racecourse hosts the $10 million Golden Eagle four-year-old race for four-year-olds. It takes place in Sydney on the same day as Melbourne's VRC Derby Day card. Golden Eagle Day also hosts a variety of Special Conditions races, such as the Rosehill Gold Cup or the Winners Stakes. The latter is a $1,000,000 event that's renamed yearly to honor the previous season's The Everest winner.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, the most anticipated race day for Australians, is the second day of Melbourne Cup Carnival. Melbourne Cup Day is held every year on the first Tuesday of November. It revolves around the Melbourne Cup Group 1 race over 3,200m for three-year-olds. The prize money exceeds $7.75 million plus trophies.

The Melbourne Cup, also known as "the race that stops a nation," is the most well-known handicap event in the world. Melbourne Cup Day, which attracts around one hundred thousand people each year, is a big event that has grown beyond the boundaries of its home to become one of the most critical international horse racing events on the planet.

The inaugural running of Racing NSW's The Big Dance will challenge Melbourne Cup Day in Victoria in 2022.

VRC Oaks Day

VRC Oaks Day was formerly known as Ladies Day. It is held every Thursday after Melbourne Cup Day. The Group 1 VRC Oaks, formerly the Crown Oaks, is the highlight race for 3-year-old fillies over 2500m.



VRC Oaks Day also has a variety of black events, but the main focus is on the VRC Oaks field fillies. VRC Oaks Day has a great atmosphere full of glamour and beauty. It places a strong emphasis on style, fashion, and socialising.

Champions Stakes Day

The Melbourne Cup Carnival's final day is Champions Stakes Day, formerly the Mackinnon Stakes Day. It is held the Saturday after the Melbourne Cup. The Champions Stakes, formerly known as the Mackinnon Stakes, is the primary race.



It's a Group 1 handicap over 2000m worth $3 million. It draws a field of Cox Plate grads. Champions Stakes Day has been called "Family Day" due to its relaxed atmosphere and activities for all ages. Other Group 1 races include the $3 million Group 1 Champions Sprint (1200m), formerly known as the VRC Sprint Classic, and the $ 3 million Group 1 Champions Mile (1600m), formerly known as the Cantala Stakes.

