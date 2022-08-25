After 25 years supporting people experiencing financial stress across the South-West - and more recently state wide - Anglicare WA financial counselling specialist, Wendy Black, is turning off her calculator and retiring.
Ms Black joined Anglicare WA in 1997 as a financial counsellor in Bunbury.
Advertisement
In the quarter century since, she has assisted thousands of individuals and families in the South-West region, struggling to make ends meet.
More recently as the Practice Consultant for Financial Services and Housing Support, Ms Black mentored and guided colleagues, while overseeing the state-wide financial counselling, emergency relief and microfinance services.
Her passion for helping people out of financial hardship led Ms Black to join the Board of the Financial Counselling Association WA, becoming its treasurer, and most recently the chair.
She helped establish the Diploma of Financial Counselling as a traineeship and worked to develop culturally appropriate programs to assist Aboriginal people navigate the transition to employment and build financial skills and knowledge.
Ms Black said from her first day in 1997, she couldn't believe she got paid to help people move towards financial stability.
"I loved the work, and I still do. I love seeing people grow, both clients and colleagues, and I'm very proud of the support I've been able to give," she said.
Anglicare WA chief executive officer Mark Glasson paid tribute to Ms Black and said she would be sorely missed by her clients and colleagues.
"I want to acknowledge the significant contribution Wendy has made to Anglicare WA, our Financial Inclusion and Financial Counselling teams, and the wider sector," he said.
Wendy is known as a leader in this work right across the country, and has been an advocate for the community and for improving service delivery."
Ms Black said technology had been the most significant change in her work over the past 25 years.
"We didn't have mobile phones or computers, so we used a pencil and paper for our client's income and expenses, and a typewriter when we wrote to creditors," she said.
Technology has changed the way we deliver services to clients and helped us get them to wherever they want to be.
"But one thing that has never changed is the rogue financial products that need to be continually held to account.
"Even though I'm retiring, the passion and advocacy of my amazing colleagues will continue to stand for less fortunate and marginalised groups in our communities."
Anglicare WA will soon relocate its South West headquarters to Stirling Street and will name a conference room in honour of Ms Black.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.