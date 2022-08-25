Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Our People

Anglicare WA's Wendy Black retires after 25 years of helping South West people

Updated August 25 2022 - 7:14am, first published 1:43am
Retiring: Anglicare South West's financial counsellor Wendy Black retiring after 25 years. Pictures: Supplied.

After 25 years supporting people experiencing financial stress across the South-West - and more recently state wide - Anglicare WA financial counselling specialist, Wendy Black, is turning off her calculator and retiring.

