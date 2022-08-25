Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Rio Tinto celebrates 15 years of FIFO from Busselton to the Pilbara

Updated August 26 2022 - 2:24am, first published August 25 2022 - 2:46am
General manager Nathan Jacobs and Mayor Grant Henley with Busselton FIFO employees Pearl Wilson Scott and Neil Winstanley who took some time to enjoy breakfast before flying out to West Angelas mine site. Picture supplied

Rio Tinto has celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its fly-in fly-out (FIFO) program from Busselton to its iron ore mining operations in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

