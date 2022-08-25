Rio Tinto celebrates 15 years of FIFO from Busselton to the Pilbara

Rio Tinto has celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its fly-in fly-out (FIFO) program from Busselton to its iron ore mining operations in the Pilbara, Western Australia.
Rio Tinto's workforce in Busselton has grown from 80 people in 2007 to approximately 1300 employees and contractors who fly directly to West Angelas, Greater Hope Downs, Greater Brockman and Yandicoogina mines.
Speaking at the celebrations, Rio Tinto spokesman Nathan Jacobs thanked all of those who have flown into Pilbara sites from the South West over the past 15 years and for making a valuable contribution to the business.
"We are proud to be part of these regional communities and to support the economic stability and vibrancy of regional WA with our community partners," Mr Jacobs said.
"Through providing local jobs and support to local schools, governments and community organisations, we look forward to continuing our work alongside our partners to deliver real and lasting benefits to regional communities."
City of Busselton Mayor, Cr Grant Henley said Rio Tinto started flying workers from Busselton and Broome to mine sites in the Pilbara in 2007.
He said Busselton was Rio Tinto's largest regional source community.
"We have enjoyed the creation and expansion of our community connections over the last 15 years," he said.
"Through support of youth development activities, events and community groups, Rio has put action into its support for the broader community and its workforce.
"The direct benefit of procurement through the airport and other businesses and indirect benefits of diversity of our local economy have been transitional for Busselton and the South West and I look forward to seeing it growing further in the next 15 years."
The regional workforce makes up 33 per cent of Rio Tinto's total FIFO workforce, with employees commuting from the Kimberley, Gascoyne, Mid West, South West and Great Southern regions.
Since 2014, Rio Tinto has spent more than $1.7 billion in the South West region, which includes spending on employee wages, local procurement and investment in community projects and organisations.
As a flow on effect, this spending has injected more than $885 million into the region and created more than 5,500 local jobs.
