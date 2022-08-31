Hampton style home

Advertisement
This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful home with spectacular ocean views, which will never be obscured. Set high on a huge 1,720sqm block, this property will impress the most discerning of buyers.
The home has been designed to accommodate single-level living on the upper level. This comprises the main open-plan living, dining, and kitchen, a laundry with direct access to the garage, and an entry hall
It boasts a main bedroom with a walk-in robe and ensuite, a second guest bedroom, bathroom, powder room, and a fabulous alfresco deck. The dining area can be closed off with bi-fold doors whilst the alfresco deck can be opened to the main living area via stackable glass sliders. Views of the ocean can be seen from every room.
On the lower level is a self-contained AirBnB bed-sit with a kitchenette and ensuite bathroom as well as a private outdoor sitting area to take the magnificent ocean views in.
Features of the home include a solid fuel fireplace, retractable sun and fly screens, timber flooring, exquisite light fittings, superior appliances and fixtures, window bay seating, and many more.
The front of the home has ample parking, a drive-around driveway, and is landscaped with retaining and drainage. At the rear, there is rock retaining, a lawn, and a rock-paved area overlooking the ocean views.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.