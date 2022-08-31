Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Hampton style home

August 31 2022 - 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampton style home
Hampton style home
Hampton style home

Advertisement

Ad

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful home with spectacular ocean views, which will never be obscured. Set high on a huge 1,720sqm block, this property will impress the most discerning of buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.