CinefestOZ Short Film award winners announced

Celebrating its 15th year CinefestOZ features an epic 270 film screenings and events and will be held from 23-28 August across 35 locations in Western Australia's South West where festival-goers will see some of Australia's best new films first, and connect with filmmakers and visiting talent at the region's cinemas, wineries, restaurants, boutique breweries, small bars and galleries in Augusta, Bunbury, Busselton and Margaret River.