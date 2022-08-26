CinefestOZ Short Film award winners announced

Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

CinefestOZ Short Film award winners 2022 announced

Updated August 26 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:33am
Winners of the CinefestOZ Short Film Competition were announced last night at Margaret River HEART as part of Australia's largest destination film festival held from August 23-28 in the South West.

