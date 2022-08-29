The Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Award for 2022/2023 recognises rising stars in their chosen sport.
The monthly award winner receives $200 and a consultation with Geo Bay Health Centre exercise physiologist Clayton Trigwell.
The annual winner announced next year will receive $2000, runner up $1000 and $400 for the encouragement award.
The July award winner kicks off with Georgiana Molloy Anglican School student Tyler Lindberg.
A talented young athlete who has represented the state in athletics from a young age competing in javelin, long jump and 100m hurdles over the years.
Last representing the WA State Team in 2019 for Nationals in Sydney.
Prior to this he also played Basketball for the SW Slammers 2016-2018 and Cricket for Busselton at Country Week.
His most recent outstanding achievement is in football (AFL).
Lindberg started playing football in Year 4.
By Year 6 he was selected in the State Schools WA U12's Team as a train on.
Lindberg has been part of the SW Development and Futures Team for the last couple of years and in 2022 made his East Perth Colts debut playing against South Fremantle as a bottom age Colts player.
He was selected for East Perth which includes training and games three or four times a week in Perth.
All this hard work paid off when Lindberg was selected for the WA State 17's exhibition game featuring the best 16/17 year old AFL talent in WA.
Lindberg received a South West Academy of Sport Scholarship and his 2022 season was capped off with WA State U16 team selection for National Championships with the WA Team travelling to compete in the 2022 NAB AFL Development Championships playing in Adelaide and on the Gold Coast.
