Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Institute for Indian Mother and Child Dr Sujit Brahmochary to speak in Dunsborough

Updated August 29 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event organiser, Dr Cherie Graziotti of Dunsborough, has worked as a medical practitioner in India with Dr Sujit Brahmochary. Picture is supplied.

A world-renowned leader in global health will speak in Dunsborough on Thursday, September 1.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.