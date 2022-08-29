IIMC grew from humble beginnings as a small medical clinic 31 years ago, to a far-reaching, multidimensional project which now encompasses eight medical outreach clinics, 30 schools, an orphanage, a residential centre for people with special needs, a day care centre, seven community microcredit banks supporting more than 30,000 women to start small businesses of their own, women's peace councils, an NGO network, and crisis support in response to major disasters such as severe monsoonal flooding and the COVID pandemic.