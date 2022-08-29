A world-renowned leader in global health will speak in Dunsborough on Thursday, September 1.
Dr Sujit Brahmochary was a child refugee who went on to qualify as a paediatrician and worked as Mother Teresa's medical advisor in Kolkata early in his career.
Mother Teresa encouraged him set up his own mission and he founded the Institute for Indian Mother and Child, a non-government organisation helping poor people in rural West Bengal.
Event organiser, Dr Cherie Graziotti of Dunsborough, has worked as a medical practitioner in India with Dr Brahmochary and continues to support the work of IIMC through fundraising and awareness raising.
"His work touches the lives of countless thousands on an ongoing basis," Dr Graziotti said.
IIMC grew from humble beginnings as a small medical clinic 31 years ago, to a far-reaching, multidimensional project which now encompasses eight medical outreach clinics, 30 schools, an orphanage, a residential centre for people with special needs, a day care centre, seven community microcredit banks supporting more than 30,000 women to start small businesses of their own, women's peace councils, an NGO network, and crisis support in response to major disasters such as severe monsoonal flooding and the COVID pandemic.
All of IIMC's work relies on the goodwill of local and international donors. A firm partnership between Australia and IIMC has been in place since 2004.
Australian volunteers can visit the project and volunteer alongside Dr Sujit and his staff.
Dr Sujit will speak about his life's work, and what motivates him to keep going in the face of many challenges.
He will be speaking at a free event at St George's Community Hall, 48 Gibney St, Dunsborough from 6pm-7pm.
Registration is encouraged but not essential via https://www.trybooking.com/CBPKT.
