Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Orana Cinemas planning three-screen Vasse complex, opening 2025

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 30 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the new Orana Vasse three-screen cinema complex which will begin construction in 2024. Picture supplied

Orana Cinemas is expanding to Vasse due to limited parking and high demand at its Busselton location.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.