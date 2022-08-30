Orana Cinemas planning three-screen Vasse complex, opening 2025

Orana Cinemas is expanding to Vasse due to limited parking and high demand at its Busselton location.
Construction is due to begin in 2024 on the new three-screen Vasse complex, which will complement the business' existing three-cinema complex at Busselton.
Advertisement
The new cinema, located about 12 kilometres away from the existing Busselton location, will be closer to the regional centres of Augusta, Margaret River and Dunsborough.
Ron Siemiginowski, owner of Orana Cinemas Busselton, said the new screens would be ready for viewers in about 2025.
"Think of it like a one-cinema complex with six screens but in two locations," Mr Siemiginowski said.
"The two cinemas will be complementary to one another, not in competition. There won't be the same movies running at the same times in both locations."
He said the new screens at Vasse would allow the Orana chain to screen more films, including "smaller movies, crossover movies, and art-house", adding "a lot more flexibility".
One of the new Vasse screens will be "a true mega-screen", 17 metres wide, with full Dolby surround sound, giving movie-goers "an immersive experience sound-wise with a massive screen".
Two of the new Vasse screens will offer Gold Class seating. One of the existing Busselton screens will also be upgraded to offer the Gold Class experience.
"That allows, over six screens, that there will be three with Gold Class, that's with full food service and full beverage service," Mr Siemiginowski said.
A big drawcard for the new location at Vasse would be ease of parking, as "it won't have the parking problem we have in town [at Busselton]".
Mr Siemiginowski said he believed with projected population growth in the area, there would be enough business for six screens across two locations.
"Vasse is very well-located, 10 to 15 minutes closer to Margaret River, and the huge cinema-going population in Margaret River. And it's a little bit closer to Dunsborough too, so there are advantages all around," he said.
Mr Siemiginowski said the Vasse cinema, to be located near the roundabout, across the road from the main hospital, would "look spectacular".
"You'll have more restaurants there by the time we open," he said.
He said he had wanted to expand the cinema for a long time but the Busselton location didn't allow for it.
"This [option] keeps the town cinema complex going and allows for expansion. I think it's a very good compromise, and the feedback we've had is very positive," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.