It only takes one adult to set a child on a different path - and it was such that Reece Carter, a shy, non-academic boy from Western Australia, grew up to be a children's book author.
Mr Carter used south-west WA as inspiration for the setting of his first middle-grade novel, A Girl Called Corpse: An Elston-Fright Tale, and the book has been so well-received by publishers that it was the subject of an international bidding war.
Mr Carter, who lives in Bondi in Sydney's east, grew up on a farm in the wheat belt of rural WA, two hours west of Perth, but spent his school holidays at Geographe Bay - between Busselton and Dunsborough.
His novel is about a lonely kid ghost called Corpse who has a body made of wax, seaweed for hair and polished abalone shells for eyes. Ghost goes searching for answers about her past, in a forgotten coastal town that fizzes with secret magic.
Mr Carter said his memories of the south-west were "vivid", filled with "sun-drenched salty days [that] stretched on forever".
Now, his links to the south-west remain: his mother lives in Dunsborough and Mr Carter visits regularly.
Mr Carter had struggled with the setting for A Girl Called Corpse until a visit to his mother's place in Dunsborough changed everything.
While walking to Castle Rock - a craggy rock that resembles a castle, sitting on the edge of Castle Rock Beach at Dunsborough - he thought, "maybe there's something in this".
"It's attached to the beach and it is so striking and it felt so vivid and magical," he said.
In the story, Corpse is haunting a rock called the-rock-that-doesn't-exist, that's set out to sea and is inhabited by witches.
"It was initially inspired by Castle Rock, but then I remembered there was Sugarloaf Rock around the coast a bit - so those locations are very much front of mind when writing the-rock-that-doesn't-exist," Mr Carter said.
He described the surrounding areas of Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin as "so dramatically beautiful".
"The water is beautifully-blue, the sand is white, it's all very stunning and there's also something quite rugged and isolated about it," he said.
"The cliff and rock formations are dangerous, and because it's a national park and sparsely-populated it feels like the kind of place that will hide magic and secrets. You do see a lot of that come through the book."
The "unapologetically-Australian" setting includes native peppermint trees that sway in the summer-time and permeate the air with their oils - a "really vibrant" smell Mr Carter associates with the south-west. Lichen-covered rocks, huntsman spiders and possums also make appearances.
As a kid, Mr Carter's family stayed in Geographe Bay Holiday Park and his cousins stayed up the road at Acacia Holiday Park. His holidays were punctuated with riding bikes and trying to avoid "stingers" in the bay, "usually unsuccessfully".
"We would bug our parents for money so we could have a thickshake at the local ice cream shop - they were legendary," he said.
Mr Carter is a queer man and his novel brings LGBTQIA+ representation to the middle-grade space. He was keen to represent different types of families in A Girl Called Corpse, which includes a family with two mums.
When we first meet Corpse, she "very much does not want to be a ghost" and she's built herself a body and is collecting treasures in the rock pools.
"She doesn't have memories of who she was before becoming a ghost, who her family was or what her name was - she's craving family, belonging, and she's figuratively and physically at sea," Mr Carter said.
"Corpse has her blinkers on about what family looks like. On the surface it's a spooky adventure, but it's actually a story about learning that family can look like all kinds of things, and sometimes all the answers we're looking for are right in front of our face."
Mr Carter said one of the rules of writing middle-grade fiction was that it "has to be hopeful".
Though the book can be "quite sinister", "creepy" and "dark", Mr Carter enjoyed "showing kids how to move through difficult situations and come out the other side in a light and bright and more hopeful place".
"I hope kids are hopeful and have a big smile on their face [after reading this book]. The stark backdrop of the ghost story makes a contrast and makes the lovely stuff sparkle a little bit brighter," he said.
But it's the scary elements in the book that he believes will make it "so exciting" for kids.
"Kids just love turning pages and being a little bit scared. Big scary things in books are safe - the monsters stay on the page, it's a way for kids to explore that feeling of fear and still be in control," he said.
The baddies are "ultimately overcome and good does win", which balances out the darker bits.
That, and the "phenomenal" illustrations by Simon Howe.
"It honestly feels like he has reached into my brain and pulled out the world exactly as I imagined it," Mr Carter said.
Mr Carter went to boarding school from Year 8 - but it wasn't a Harry Potter-style experience.
"Boarding school was quite the opposite of magical for me," he said.
"I was quite a sensitive, quieter, shy kid and coming to terms with the fact that I knew I was gay, and being thrown into a boarding environment which was a full-on boys' club atmosphere - that didn't seem like a safe place for me."
The young Mr Carter was "not super academic or super sporty" and he "flew under the radar" a lot of the time, "just trying to get through the five years".
But there was one "very magical" English teacher, Mr Webb, who taught Mr Carter in Years 8 and 9.
"It was because of him that I'm writing now, I'm sure of that," Mr Carter said.
"Something alerted him to the fact that I enjoyed writing stories. Not only did he encourage it, if there was nothing vital going on in class he would say, 'Reece, you can go to the library and write'. I would leave class for the hour and write stories.
"Apart from being a huge vote of confidence, having that amount of trust in me as a teacher meant a lot and stayed with me."
Writing can be a tough career path, and though there were "many opportunities to give up" over the years, Mr Webb's confidence stayed with Mr Carter - well into his twenties and thirties.
To show his appreciation, Mr Carter tracked-down his ex-teacher to tell him about A Girl Called Corpse and send him an advance copy of the book - complete with a special message to him in the acknowledgement, which reads "teachers are magical beings".
"It's no hyperbole to say that he changed my life," the acknowledgement reads.
A Girl Called Corpse is the first of three books Mr Carter has signed-on to write in the Elston-Fright series.
While working full-time as a nutritionist he was living "a secret double life" and writing children's fiction at night. He turned in three manuscripts that "didn't go anywhere" before cracking the formula.
"I think it's quite weird - I think that's why it sold. The reason it worked for me was the reason it worked for publishers," he said.
Rights for the novel have been sold in Norway, Italy and Spain, and it is being published in Australia, New Zealand and the UK simultaneously.
With the incredible response to his novel, Mr Carter can now call himself "a full time writer".
Kertis Bay, near Dunsborough, is one of Mr Carter's favourite places to go - and it is here that locals might find him the next time he comes for a holiday.
"During the late afternoon, early evening, my mum and I will go down to the rocks and catch herring and mum will bring down a local chardonnay," he said.
"A glass of wine when you're fishing adds something a little bit extra."
Mr Carter might also be found walking near Meelup Beach and along the track that winds along Curtis Bay "where no-one bothers you".
Who knows? He might just be gathering inspiration for another book.
A Girl Called Corpse: An Elston-Fright Tale by Reece Carter is published by Allen & Unwin on October 5, 2022.
