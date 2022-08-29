A throw in from Richard Atkinson was cleared out of the box only to return to Atkinson's feet, crossing the ball to the far post it had looked to be going in but for the keeper to swat it away, the loose ball was picked up by midfielder Sweatman who had time to turn and put in a final cross, the ball was met six yards out by the head of Polkinghorne lobbing the ball past the keeper into the back of the net and then absolute pandemonium from the Geographe squad.

