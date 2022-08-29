On Sunday afternoon Geographe Bay Football Club took to Margaret River in the South West Cup semi final, looking to secure a place in the Cup Final.
Geographe were somewhat light on, bringing a team of 12 to a formidable Margaret River with a full 15 player side.
The game started evenly with neither team able to get on top of the other and little threat on goal.
Margaret River broke the dead-lock when they pounced on a mishap in the Geographe backline, taking full advantage of the opportunity to make it 1-0.
Unfortunately for Margaret River, not long after, they undid their good work and had a player directly sent off for a malicious challenge behind play.
This opened the game right up and allowed Geographe to enjoy long stints in possession.
Jack Sweatman and his midfield posse were finding space in the middle of the park, and it was Sweatman who coolly put through winger Ben Polkinghorne who'd lobbed the oncoming keeper, hitting bar and opposing winger Jamie King hitting home the goal on the line, 1-1.
Geographe had their tails up and continued to press, using their extra player to advantage.
Before long it paid off, Polkinghorne was again through, this time from striker Andrew Turcato and the shot was finished confidently to head in 2-1 up at the break.
The second half, with tired legs of the smaller Geographe squad began to show and a very strong 10-manned Margies put them completely on the back foot, and got themselves back into the game after a long duration of dominace 2-2.
The back four of Richard Atkinson, Josh Nicholls, Chris Turner, and Allan Augusto held their nerve and kept very strong, helped by some astonishing saves from Cameron Woodcoe-Bryant, they helped their side into the final 10 minutes where it looked a stalemate to go to penalties.
But within the final minute, what would ensue was true cup football magic.
A throw in from Richard Atkinson was cleared out of the box only to return to Atkinson's feet, crossing the ball to the far post it had looked to be going in but for the keeper to swat it away, the loose ball was picked up by midfielder Sweatman who had time to turn and put in a final cross, the ball was met six yards out by the head of Polkinghorne lobbing the ball past the keeper into the back of the net and then absolute pandemonium from the Geographe squad.
No time to restart the game, the match was then immediately over and Geographe secured a place in the 2022 Reserves South West Cup Final.Oban Group player of the game was Jack Sweatman with an outstanding control of the middle of the park.
