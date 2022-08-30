Busselton City FC had a successful weekend with five cup game semi finals being won, starting on Saturday with City Sports Power YLB's defeating Dunsborough in a physical, entertaining close 1-0 game.
Both teams showed strength and skill but City scored early in the game and held strong in defence to take the win.
The Under 14's City Gunners defeated Vasse in a close 2-1 match while Cities other under 14's team Spicy Chicken defeated Dunsborough 5-0, which will see the two Busselton City under 14's teams meet each other in the cup finals.
The under 15's City Red Devils started their game strong with a 3-0 led at halftime but the second half saw Football Margaret River fight back to draw the game 3-3 which meant the game went straight to penalties, where City won 4-2.
Then on Sunday Busselton City FC CMI Premier mens team followed suit and defeated Dunsborough 5-1 in an entertaining match which will now see the City teams all head into the cup finals.
Picture by Sharon Cowley.
