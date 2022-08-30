Sue Thompson is used to being in the limelight - teaching drama and music to students aged eight to 18 years old - but when it comes to speaking about herself, she's shy.
The Georgiana Molloy Anglican School teacher from West Busselton said her students "never cease to amaze" her with their talents - but it takes an unsung hero like Ms Thompson to cultivate their strengths.
Ms Thompson began singing and dancing in Bunbury at the age of six "and never really stopped".
"I know how much enjoyment I get from performing and just love putting others on stage to feel that same exhilaration and satisfaction," she said.
The biggest buzz for me is watching what the kids get out [of performing].- Sue Thompson
Ms Thompson plays guitar, and is also a talented scriptwriter, and over her 40-year career she has directed around 100 school shows.
Her passion for the arts has also been passed down to her own children. Her eldest daughter is now a script editor and her other daughter is a singer with her own band.
But it's the "buzz" Ms Thompson gets from watching her students blossom on stage that makes her job worthwhile.
"Whenever I see them on stage and they are shining in their stardom and the roles they've made their own I get all goose-bumpy and want to do it all again, to take it on the road and make it last forever," she said.
"The biggest buzz for me is watching what the kids get out [of performing] and seeing them develop their confidence and abilities."
Ms Thompson is a big fan of comedy and uses humour to engage her students.
"I think I can get more out of kids with them trying to be funny," Ms Thompson said.
Though some students are "little divas to start with", some needed coaxing out of their shells.
"The ones who are nervous, you start them off with a small part," she said.
Longtime Busselton resident and friend, Jennifer Fisher, said Ms Thompson's students "give her the most amazing accolades at the end of productions".
"A lot of her students have moved on to go to NIDA and WAAPA," Ms Fisher said.
"What she does is totally incredible, I think many people in Busselton don't know that we have a teacher of her calibre and with her skills working here locally."
