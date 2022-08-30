Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton Historical Society will host a Gala Day to celebrate local dairy industry

Jemillah Dawson
August 30 2022 - 11:59pm
Busselton Historical Society's president Stephanie Piper, Linda Piper and treasurer Carolyn Newman. Picture by Jemillah Dawson.

After celebrating Busselton's group settlers in 2021, the Busselton Historical Society decided the next logical step would be to celebrate the local dairy industry.

