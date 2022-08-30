After celebrating Busselton's group settlers in 2021, the Busselton Historical Society decided the next logical step would be to celebrate the local dairy industry.
Society president Stephanie Piper said the origin of the dairy industry in the area came from the group settlers.
"They started off with cattle here and dairy which led to the formation of butter factories," she said.
The historical society's home is at Busselton's old butter factory which Mrs Piper said still had the old butter making machines and a cool room.
"It is the only remaining butter factory in WA, others have been turned into other things like cafes or restaurants," she said.
So on Sunday October 2 there will be a Gala Day to showcase the origin of the dairy industry and the supporting businesses.
Mrs Piper said they were hopeful to have a milking cow on site to provide demonstrations.
There will be demonstrations of butter making and milk separating and people will be able to enjoy the butter with damper as well.
The Busselton Woodturners will be showing off their skills as well having items for sale and running the sausage sizzle.
The Busselton Pottery Group will run a cake stall and have their creations on display and for sale.
People will be able to see spinning and weaving, rope making and small engines.
The Busselton Historical Society have a range of "surplus" items that will be for sale.
Mrs Piper said since they opened in 1975 they have been donated things they don't need, or things that weren't relevant to the area and double ups.
They also have picture frames where the glass broke from the fire, so the frame is usable but the society can't afford to replace the glass.
The Busselton Brass Band will be performing on the day and people will be able to buy Simmos Icecream.
The Gala Day will be from 10am to 4pm and will be $5 entry for adults and children aged 12 and over.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
