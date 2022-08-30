When driving through Ludlow, between Bunbury and Busselton, it is hard not to be captivated by the nature that surrounds you.
But as you go along Ludlow Road North and pass the old forestry settlement, it is not so appealing see the boarded up empty houses - some with graffiti on them.
As a result, Lesley Culleton brought the idea of painting the boarded windows to the Peppermint Grove Art Group.
"I was driving by and driving by and I thought 'why don't we paint the boarded areas'," she said.
Members jumped on board the idea straight away, so the next step was to get approval from the Ludlow Forest Restoration Group.
Ludlow Forest Restoration Group now have the lease on the old forestry settlement and are working to restore the area to its former glory.
As part of the group's work, it will be hosting a Spring in the Forest event on October 9.
About six of the art group painters were on site on Thursday August 25 to give the boarded windows a make over.
Art group founder Deloris Lamb said you had to think differently when doing in-situ style painting.
"You come up with the idea and just go for it, no need to worry about proportions just be free and paint," she said.
One thing they did have to do was make sure the paintings were of native flora and fauna.
Ms Lamb said they considered priming the wood before painting but then thought without the primer it would give it individuality and authenticity.
Now the group have had a taste for it, they want to do more of the boarded windows than originally planned.
Member of both the restoration and paint group, Evelyn Taylor said it was great to see support for the forest.
"The paints we are using are all donated from a Busselton business," she said.
Spring in the Forest will have a range of activities for families and people will be able to walk around the old settlement to see its history and importance to the region.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
