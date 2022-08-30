Forget breakfast in bed - the best Father's Day present is a family outing to help care for the coast and rehabilitate Redgate Beach.
That's the message from Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (NCMRR), which is holding a community coastal conservation busy bee at much-loved Redgate on Father's Day, Sunday September 4 - with everyone welcome and many hands needed to complete important dune brushing.
Advertisement
Nestled between granite outcrops, Redgate beach is renowned for its gorgeous sandy beach and surf break.
"But this beautiful beach is in need of some love," says NCMRR coastal officer Mandy Edwards.
"Join us in helping to restore the dunes with brushing and planting. Brushing with native tree prunings helps slow erosion, traps sand and windborne seed, and protects new seedlings.
"It' a simple way for us to contribute towards the protection of this fragile environment.
"Plus it's great fun and an awesome way to meet new people and give nature a helping hand. And a fun and unique way to spend Father's Day!"
It comes after more than 30 volunteers teamed up to move a mountain of brush, consolidating pathways and protecting the fragile coastal native vegetation around Wyadup Rocks and the Injidup Natural Spa at Nature Conservation's latest coastal busy bee, held last Sunday, August 28.
The busy bee was a collaborative effort between Nature Conservation and the Yallingup LCDC, the Injidup Residents Association and Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, while the City of Busselton provided the native brush and Margaret River Hampers donated a delicious morning tea.
"Two hours flew by as we laughed, chatted, built community and cared for nature - with the spectacle of an incredible 5m swell lighting up the coastline while we worked together," said Ms Edwards.
"We couldn't have the impact we do without such an amazing, supportive and passionate community and volunteer army. So well done to everyone!"
For the Redgate community coast care day this Sunday, volunteers are asked to register your interest by emailing mandy.edwards@natureconservation.org.au.
Afternoon tea is provided. Meet at the Redgate Beach carpark at the end of Redgate Rd. Please bring your own gloves, trowel or shovel if you have them.
NCMRR's coastal program is funded through the Line In The Sand philanthropic group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.