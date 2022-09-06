Dunsborough man Christian Fletcher says his gallery is "an unofficial diary".
"Every single photo is a moment I experienced with my life, and that's one thing I like about photography - you have a fantastic life record," he said.
The internationally acclaimed photographer's works will be rendered in a different light when he throws open his gallery doors for Margaret River Region Open Studios from September 10 to 26.
A collaboration with local artists had each create an interpretation of one of Mr Fletcher's photographs, the works to be displayed side-by-side with their corresponding photographs.
Mr Fletcher said this was the first time he had showcased such an exhibition.
"As a photographer I am mostly creating literal depictions of a scene. There are opportunities to darken or lighten the image, to alter colour and contrast but the end result still looks like a photograph," he said.
"To have 15 artists interpret my work in a way I cannot is enlightening. From what I have seen so far, it's obvious the artist's style shows through in their work."
Mr Fletcher took up photography after moving to Dunsborough 32 years ago and he was inspired by the "untouched" quality of the landscape.
Artistic by nature, he also loves to paint, but said photography was his "life".
Mr Fletcher is known for his coastline photography but his next big project will be a a series of photographs of trees and forests.
"Now I'm more drawn to inland lakes and forests. I've just started shooting tree portraits," he said.
Of his current exhibition, Mr Fletcher said having painting, sculpture and jewellery art sitting together in the one space would make for interesting viewing.
"We're going to ask the artists to talk a little bit about their piece, why they resonated with the photo, and if the experience was easy or daunting," he said.
The participating artists are painters Lauren Wilhelm (Jindong), Mary-Lynne Stratton (Yallingup), Ros Hamdorf (Quindalup), Ingrid and Josh Windram (Busselton), Ian Daniels (Busselton), and Peter Scott (Margaret River).
Mural artist Ian Mutch (Dunsborough), glassmaker Gerry Reilly (Margaret River), sculptor Voytek Kozlowski (Quedjinup) and jeweller John Miller (Yallingup) will also be creating works.
