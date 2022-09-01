The Yal Mal longboard competition has continued its tradition stretching back nearly four decades of donating money earned from staging the iconic event surfed at Yallingup to support regional community groups and projects.
The event organisers, the Indian Ocean Longboard Club (IOLC), have just handed over a total of $4,500 to the Yallingup Rural, Yallingup Coastal and Dunsborough Volunteer Bush Fire Brigades, to provide funding for the three groups' critical activities across the Capes region.
IOLC president Ray Holden said the Yallingup-Dunsborough community had been under threat a number of times from serious bushfires which drove the club's decision.
"We have seen all the hard work these guys put in, such as doing burn offs to keep the fire load down, and we wanted to help support their dedication and what they contribute to the community," he said.
The Yal Mal was created and staged for the first time in 1984 by a group of passionate local surfers including the late Loz Smith, Bob Monkman, John Molloy and Mark Patterson, during an era which saw a longboarding revival boom around the surfing world.
Money from entry fees, food stalls and some merchandising saw the event generate a surplus from the outset.
In 2008, the mantle for the running the Yal Mal was handed over to the Yallingup-based Indian Ocean Longboard Club and its members to help to ensure its great traditions were sustained and promoted.
Mr Holden said over the years since the first Yal Mal, funds totalling thousands of dollars had been contributed to support a broad range of community groups ranging from local schools to sporting clubs.
Some notable donations from the Yal Mal have included various levels of support for:
The latest $1,500 donation to each of the three Volunteer Bush Fire Brigades may be applied for a range of purposes at their discretion.
Yallingup Rural Fire Brigade fire control officer Mark Fisher said there was specialised equipment their crews liked to have to make their work easier, more effective and safer.
"Fire & Rescue get thermal imaging cameras supplied to them but bush fire brigades don't, so we have to purchase that sort of equipment ourselves," he said.
"After bushfires have gone through and we are mopping up, sometimes there are things still burning that you can't see, especially under the ground.
"The imaging cameras will pick up these hot spots which can save us enormous amounts of time."
Dunsborough Fire Brigade fire control officer Andrew Hunt said DFES supply them with a lot of stuff they need but the extra support would provide members with extra gloves, torches and safety equipment.
"Extra funding can also support social activities which is really important for attracting and maintaining membership, and forming friendships and support for each other, and this can be really critical too," he said.
Yallingup Coastal Brigade captain Ross McNab said his group was generally well-resourced by State and Local Government but extra funding - such as the Yal Mal donation - was welcomed as it enabled his group to acquire valuable gear to help with a range of tasks in fighting fires.
"These extra funds are really useful," he said.
"For instance, we recently bought some cordless angle grinders.
"If you are working on a burning shed and want to get rid of some sheets of tin off the side, it is really good to have that type of gear in the truck which you can grab and get the job done.
"It is quicker and much easier to secure that equipment with donated funds."
The 2022 Yal Mal will be staged for the 38th time this coming December, continuing its reign as one of the longest running and most popular club and community based longboard competitions in Australia.
From the original event which only featured men riders, the Yal Mal has for many years also included juniors' and women's divisions.
In April this year, IOLC hosted the Gals on Mals at Yals event for the second time.
"With the new summer bushfire season not far away, we're hoping the donations will help the volunteers in their important work," Mr Holden said.
