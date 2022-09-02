Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

WA Government call on businesses to express interest in creating affordable housing in Busselton

September 2 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government is making this parcel of land on Brown Street available for housing. Picture is supplied.

The McGowan Labor Government has opened an expression of interest (EOI) process calling for innovative development proposals to kickstart its landmark Housing Diversity Pipeline.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.