The McGowan Labor Government has opened an expression of interest (EOI) process calling for innovative development proposals to kickstart its landmark Housing Diversity Pipeline.
Following a successful registration of interest process earlier this year, nine State Government-owned landholdings are being released to the market for proposals that will deliver more social housing and increase housing choices for Western Australians.
Advertisement
The initiative is part of the launch of the government's housing diversity pipeline in a bid to bring more housing choices to West Australians.
Including a 2,000 square metre site in the Busselton city centre and eight ideally-located sites across metropolitan Perth, the EOI calls on proponents to submit their solutions to create a future pipeline of new housing stock.
Proposals are sought for residential developments on one or more of the identified sites that optimise use of the land, incorporate social housing, provide sustainable and accessible housing, and contribute to the creation of liveable, inclusive and connected communities.
Project delivery methods may include long-term ground leases, partnership models, and design and construct models for either build-to-rent or build-to-sell housing.
Housing minister John Carey said the government was supporting new housing development through a range of measures, including tax incentives and stamp duty.
"Our Government is doing all it can to boost social housing across the State and breaking away from traditional approaches to housing development so that we can deliver better housing outcomes for Western Australians," he said.
Respondents can propose their preferred model of housing development, which must include a minimum of 20 per cent in social housing dwellings delivered across the total development.
The Housing Diversity Pipeline is part of the WA Government's $2.4 billion, four-year investment in social housing and homelessness measures in WA, and includes the delivery of 3,300 new homes.
State Government land is being unlocked for release to market, creating a pipeline of housing developments to address the demand for social housing and meet the future housing demands of the WA community.
EOIs close at 5pm AWST, Tuesday, 25 October 2022.
For application details and more information, visit www.wa.gov.au/hdp-eoi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.