Andrew Semark tries not to think about what's under the water when he's out photographing heavy waves.
The Vasse photographer is "up against the elements" daily - whether he's swimming, camera in-hand to capture the action below the water, or crashing through the waves on a jetski, he's always on guard.
Advertisement
Mr Semark has had "a couple of encounters with sharks" in his time, but he tries to keep his attention on the task at hand.
"When you're shooting in these heavier moments you've got to be fully switched-on in the environment you're in," he said. "It's unforgiving if things go wrong."
Born and bred in south west Western Australia, Mr Semark grew up borrowing his parents' film camera. Though he loved the art form, he "never thought it was a viable career path".
He kept shooting, upgraded his camera, and purchased a waterproof housing. Today, he is a well-known and respected heavy waves photographer.
Mr Semark never leaves home without his camera and drone, and if the waves aren't great, you'll find him behind his computer, creating and editing.
He grew up surfing, fishing and exploring the coastline, and said the ocean was "an incredible outlet in so many different ways".
Being able to showcase [the ocean] through my imagery, I get to bring it home with me.- Andrew Semark
"Being able to showcase it through my imagery, I get to bring it home with me," he said.
If you head down the coastline between Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin, you'll find some of Mr Semark'' favourite places to photograph.
This stretch of land is "like nowhere else", and winter makes it even more beautiful, he said - the lack of tourists adding "raw, rugged and untouched" qualities to the landscape.
Mr Semark said being a local and being able to share his region with the world through photography was "really, really awesome".
His children now attend the same primary school he did, in Vasse.
A recent collaboration with Evans & Tate had the photographer capturing dramatic ocean imagery to be used on the label for the winery's Wild Cape range.
Another proud achievement was the photography work Mr Semark did behind the scenes of the surfing feature documentary film Facing Monsters, released earlier this year through Garage Films.
He published a 140-page hardcover book of images - a combination of photography work shot on location as well as other unseen surf trips with the subject of the film, 'slab wave' surfer Kerby Brown.
Advertisement
The book was launched at a charity event at Shelter Brewing Co in Busselton and $15,000 was raised for Lifeline on the day. Ten per cent of profits from the book will go to Lifeline.
"During the pandemic it was a heavy time for a lot of people. We lost a couple of close crew," Mr Semark said.
"It is an ongoing battle down here and in lots of country towns, losing a lot of young crew to suicide.
"When I did the book I wanted to give it a purpose - if I can give my works a purpose I have accomplished something far greater than a book. And if we can support a network of people called Lifeline who are supporting others, that makes sense."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.