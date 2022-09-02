New guidelines to improve the health of waterways

In late August WA water minister Dave Kelly announced the release of new best practice guidelines for nutrient management to assist grazing farmers in the South-West.
The guidelines provide valuable information to help grazing farmers maximise stock productivity, while minimising environmental impacts in local waterways, and have been developed over the past two years with input from farmers, scientists, catchment groups and fertiliser industry representatives.
The best practice guidelines focus on the optimal use of fertiliser and increasing productivity, and reducing environmental impacts on our precious South-West waterways.
More than 70 per cent of phosphorus and nitrogen entering our South-West estuaries comes from grazing properties, making this type of land use the largest contributor of these nutrients to local waterways.
The best practice guidelines will play an important role in reducing nutrient runoff and improving ecosystem water quality.
The guidelines reflect the internationally recognised 4Rs of best practice nutrient stewardship that optimise the efficiency of fertiliser use: Right source, Right rate, Right time and Right place.
Vasse Taskforce chair Jackie Jarvis said the guidelines were the government's continued commitment to improving the health of our Geographe waterways.
"We value the collaborative efforts of the many farmers we work with who are continuously innovating and working hard to improve their farming practices as well as supporting the protection of our waterways," she said.
The new guidelines have been developed through the WA Government's $25 million Healthy Estuaries WA and the Revitalising Geographe Waterways programs, and supported through the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
The best practice guidelines are available on the Healthy Estuaries WA website (https://estuaries.dwer.wa.gov.au/) or from local catchment groups.
