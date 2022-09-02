Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

WA Government release guidelines for nutrient management for grazing farmers in South West

Updated September 2 2022 - 6:07am, first published 12:25am
New guidelines to improve the health of waterways

In late August WA water minister Dave Kelly announced the release of new best practice guidelines for nutrient management to assist grazing farmers in the South-West.

