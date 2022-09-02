Pre-primary students from Dunsborough Primary School had a great time getting busy in the forest with Nearer to Nature's South West program.
The students explored the treasures of the Wooditjup National Park that surrounds the RAC Margaret River Nature Park.
Dressed as Yongas (kangaroos) they were introduced to some of the important plants and animals of the forest, met a variety of taxidermy native animals and learnt about their roles in the environment and experience the forest using all their senses while blindfolded on the sense-ational trail.
Nearer to Nature South West offers education programs for schools and community groups catering for ages from Kindy to Adults.
For a full list of current programs and excursion prices please contact us or visit: dbca.wa.gov.au/nearertonature
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
