Geographe
5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Advertisement
This home exuberates beachside living at its best with the well-planned layout, expansive outdoor living and closeness to the beach in a secluded charming cul-de-sac.
Off from the welcoming entrance hall, is the sunken main bedroom with a generous walk-in robe, a large ensuite with a separate toilet. There's also a separate lounge and media room located close to the main bedroom.
The kitchen has a freestanding stove, stone benchtops, telephone nook, all in an open plan dining and family area.
Leading off the family room you are welcomed by a massive, north facing, undercover alfresco area which is perfect for entertaining. Equipped with weather blinds this area is perfect for all year round.
In a separate wing of the home is three queen size bedrooms with built-in robes and views to the gorgeous back yard. A fourth room can be either used as another bedroom or a study.
Further amenities include a large main bathroom with shower, nice deep bath with a separate toilet, an ample sized laundry with cupboard space, and ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning throughout the home.
The property is location close to Sensations Café, boat ramp, marina, primary school, shopping centre and a short drive into the Busselton City Centre.
Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.